Piper Sandler Trims European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Target Price to $12.00

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $10.14 on Thursday. European Wax Center has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. European Wax Center had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,680,000 after buying an additional 199,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,202,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after buying an additional 360,006 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 146,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

