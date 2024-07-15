Piper Sandler Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $225.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $274.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $197.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.05.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.22 and a 200-day moving average of $205.06. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total transaction of $2,764,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

