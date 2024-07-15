Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,700 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 433,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pixelworks Stock Performance

PXLW stock remained flat at $1.05 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 242,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 55.94%. On average, analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pixelworks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 24,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $28,568.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,006.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks in the first quarter worth $50,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth $530,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pixelworks from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

