Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Lifted to “Hold” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLYM. Barclays assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 0.8 %

PLYM opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $50.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,943,000 after acquiring an additional 115,318 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,130,000 after acquiring an additional 234,536 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,935,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 286,434 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,669,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,190,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.