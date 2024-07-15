Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,076,000 after acquiring an additional 356,202 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 141.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,383,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.60. 5,965,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,699,845. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

