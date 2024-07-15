Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 413.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.77. 9,157,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,584,651. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.19.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.