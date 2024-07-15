Pointe Capital Management LLC Invests $343,000 in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADI traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $237.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,057,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,221. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $242.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.88 and a 200-day moving average of $205.41.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,481,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

