Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases 118 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 11,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $4.01 on Monday, reaching $217.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,841,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,336,773. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $218.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

