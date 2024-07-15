Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 131.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,697,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.68. 200,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,199. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.74.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.