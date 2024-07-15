Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Short Interest Up 27.2% in June

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 123,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Priority Technology Stock Up 9.4 %
Priority Technology stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.61. 65,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.97. Priority Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.
Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $205.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.
