Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Up 27.8% in June

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the June 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Provident Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,970. The stock has a market cap of $203.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provident Bancorp

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $48,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,075 shares of company stock worth $158,161 over the last ninety days. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also

