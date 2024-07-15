Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Provident Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Provident Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PROV opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.39. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

