PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 967,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

PTCT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 479,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,303. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.65.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.53.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,323 shares of company stock worth $873,984 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

