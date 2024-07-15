PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PulteGroup by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,155,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1,046.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

PulteGroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.24. 2,146,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.