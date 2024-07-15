PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PulteGroup by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,155,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after acquiring an additional 244,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,638 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1,046.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.
PulteGroup Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.24. 2,146,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $122.72.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PulteGroup
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.