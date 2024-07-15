Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.95.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRPL

Insider Transactions at Purple Innovation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Purple Innovation

In related news, CEO Robert Demartini purchased 51,061 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $50,039.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,435.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 51.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,189 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 73.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.3% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $132.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.15 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures sleep and other products in the United States and internationally. The company offers mattresses, pillows, cushions, bases, sheets, platforms, adjustable bases, mattress protectors, foundations, blankets, duvets, duvet covers, seat cushions, and pet beds under the Purple brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.