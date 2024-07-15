Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the June 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Performance

NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.92. 12,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,403. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 million, a P/E ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.02. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 37.62%.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

