Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011836 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009213 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.96 or 0.99800794 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011967 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00070734 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

