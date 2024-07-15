Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,164,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,214,132 shares.The stock last traded at $2.32 and had previously closed at $2.51.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $537.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.21 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rackspace Technology news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 909,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.