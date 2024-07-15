RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of RADCOM by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in RADCOM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 840,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

RADCOM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $9.28. 7,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.83. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.55.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). RADCOM had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RADCOM will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

