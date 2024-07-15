Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised Radius Recycling from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Radius Recycling alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Radius Recycling

Radius Recycling Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $16.62 on Thursday. Radius Recycling has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock has a market cap of $466.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Radius Recycling will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Radius Recycling by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,423,000 after buying an additional 23,199 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at $6,957,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at $4,667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at $3,959,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter valued at $3,884,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Recycling

(Get Free Report)

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Recycling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Recycling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.