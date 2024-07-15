RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $296.10

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $296.10 and last traded at $294.78, with a volume of 91334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.66.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.07 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $278.34 and its 200 day moving average is $269.55.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

