RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Sets New 12-Month High at $296.10

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $296.10 and last traded at $294.78, with a volume of 91334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $292.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Stock Performance
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RBC Bearings
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.