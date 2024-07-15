Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading 0.1% Higher

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.96 and last traded at $55.80. 804,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,216,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 133,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,670,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

