Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT Lowered to $12.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.9 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $87,684.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,229,861 shares in the company, valued at $55,380,735.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $87,684.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,229,861 shares in the company, valued at $55,380,735.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,806 shares of company stock worth $2,272,027. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after buying an additional 13,777,689 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $128,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

