Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.08

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as 78.08 and last traded at 76.50, with a volume of 1276230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 73.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Reddit from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 58.33.

Reddit Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is 60.92.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 213.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Reddit

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 390,064.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 5,292,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,689 shares of company stock worth $11,357,090 over the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reddit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDDT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reddit during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

About Reddit

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

