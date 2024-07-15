Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Reliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Reliance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,941.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on RS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.25.

Reliance Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Reliance stock traded up $3.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $300.44. The stock had a trading volume of 354,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Reliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.14 and a 1 year high of $342.20.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

