Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Renalytix Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of RNLX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. 2,037,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,097. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 1,008.88% and a negative net margin of 1,687.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renalytix stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Renalytix Plc ( NASDAQ:RNLX Free Report ) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.69% of Renalytix worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Renalytix in a research note on Friday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RNLX

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.