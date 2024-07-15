Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,900 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the June 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Renalytix Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of RNLX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.33. 2,037,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,097. Renalytix has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.
Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 1,008.88% and a negative net margin of 1,687.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renalytix
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Renalytix in a research note on Friday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RNLX
Renalytix Company Profile
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics, and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Renalytix
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.