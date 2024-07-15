Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Research Solutions Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. 67,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,040. Research Solutions has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 million, a P/E ratio of -88.00, a PEG ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

Institutional Trading of Research Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 124,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Research Solutions by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,167,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 190,681 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Research Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Research Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle.

Featured Articles

