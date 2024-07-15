Reviewing MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) & DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) and MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for DoubleVerify and MicroCloud Hologram, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 1 5 15 0 2.67 MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus target price of $34.05, suggesting a potential upside of 70.35%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

DoubleVerify has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its share price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DoubleVerify and MicroCloud Hologram’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 11.25% 6.46% 5.58% MicroCloud Hologram N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and MicroCloud Hologram’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $572.54 million 6.00 $71.47 million $0.38 52.61 MicroCloud Hologram $28.89 million 0.13 -$11.55 million N/A N/A

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats MicroCloud Hologram on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention that provides actionable, and comprehensive data to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, the company provides DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, it offers software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems. The company also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library, which captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

