Reviewing Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) and VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and VinFast Auto’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 0.82 -$465.79 million N/A N/A VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -5.60

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has higher revenue and earnings than VinFast Auto.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and VinFast Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 2 0 2.00 VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00

Polestar Automotive Holding UK presently has a consensus price target of $2.98, indicating a potential upside of 201.20%. VinFast Auto has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than VinFast Auto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Polestar Automotive Holding UK and VinFast Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Polestar Automotive Holding UK N/A N/A N/A VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67%

Summary

Polestar Automotive Holding UK beats VinFast Auto on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

