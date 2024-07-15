Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.68. 1,424,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,427,918. The firm has a market cap of $355.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.96.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

