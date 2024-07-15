Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $4.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $563.79. 877,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,503,045. The company has a market capitalization of $249.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

