Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $857,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.15. 414,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day moving average is $217.44. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.