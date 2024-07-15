Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 50,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.89. 2,779,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,196. The stock has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

