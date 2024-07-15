Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 469 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.94.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,935. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

