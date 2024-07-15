Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 2.9%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.03 and last traded at $17.59. 21,675,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 44,376,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

Several research firms recently commented on RIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.21.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 214,287 shares of company stock worth $2,693,588 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

