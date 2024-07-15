Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.35

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.35 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.19), with a volume of 1121029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.47) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RKH
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Up 0.7 %
About Rockhopper Exploration
Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rockhopper Exploration
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.