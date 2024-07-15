Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.35

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.35 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.10 ($0.19), with a volume of 1121029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 37 ($0.47) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Rockhopper Exploration Stock Up 0.7 %

About Rockhopper Exploration

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.73 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.76.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

