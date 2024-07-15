Rosenblatt Securities Increases Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $240.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $165.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.64.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $1,700.67 on Thursday. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $795.09 and a 12 month high of $1,851.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $89,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

