Royal Bank of Canada Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$53.00

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2024

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$54.29.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY stock opened at C$47.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$45.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of C$42.19 and a 52 week high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.6823529 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

