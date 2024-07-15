Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.71.

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of C$6.08 and a 1 year high of C$8.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.73. The firm has a market cap of C$592.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.744877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Senior Officer James Salter Code purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$434,172.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,857. 19.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

