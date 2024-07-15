Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$13.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.3 %

SPB opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$8.33 and a 52 week high of C$10.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Superior Plus

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Stories

