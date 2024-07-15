Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Permian Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

Permian Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

PR stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 554,694 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $1,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 149,851 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 171,648 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

