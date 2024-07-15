Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of RHP opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 91.10%.

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

