Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 7,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 11.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Sage Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SAGE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,650. The company has a market cap of $695.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $47.78.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,465,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 952,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,751,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,781,000 after buying an additional 432,013 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,631,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 811,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 333,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

