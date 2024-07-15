Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.34. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million during the quarter.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

