Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) PT Lowered to $13.00

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBH

Sally Beauty Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SBH stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $908.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.