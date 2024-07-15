Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

SSL opened at C$7.84 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of C$57.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1024252 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director David E. De Witt sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total transaction of C$232,211.50. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

