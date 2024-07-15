Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.77 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $1,186.07 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,407.21 or 0.05372028 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00042754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002123 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,818,675,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,797,996,573 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

