Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Trading Down 0.4%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €238.40 ($259.13) and last traded at €239.30 ($260.11). 75,253 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €240.20 ($261.09).
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €246.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €301.87.
About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft
Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.
