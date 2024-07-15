Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Sasol Stock Performance

SSL opened at $7.63 on Thursday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 122,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Sasol by 7,100.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 218.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sasol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after buying an additional 47,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

