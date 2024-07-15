Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $265.00

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 265 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.39), with a volume of 64950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.38).

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 251.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a market cap of £313.26 million, a PE ratio of 676.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

